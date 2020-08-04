India’s total recovered cases are now double the active cases; Total recoveries cross 12.3 lakh

New Delhi: With 12,30,509 total recoveries, India’s recovered cases are twice the active cases, as of today. 44,306 patients discharged in the last 24 hours. This has taken the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients to 66.31%. Coordinated implementation of COVID-19 management strategy by the Union and State/UT governments and selfless sacrifice of all frontline health workers has ensured that the recoveries are continuously on the rise.

The active cases (5,86,298) account for 31.59% of total positive cases and all are under medical supervision.

Effective containment, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on a holistic Standard of Care approach continues to result in a progressively reducing Case Fatality Rate (CFR). India has registered the lowest CFR since the first lockdown at 2.10% as compared to the global average.

The mortality analysis of the present data shows that 50% of deaths have happened in the age group of 60 years and above; 37% deaths belong to 45 to 60 years age group; while 11% deaths belong to 26-44 years age group. This clearly highlights the people above the age of 45 belong to the high-risk group and country’s containment strategy is focusing on this group. In the gender wise distribution, 68% of people who died were men and 32% were women.

India has taken timely and graded measures to ensure availability of ventilators since the start of COVID-19 pandemic which had resulted in a spike in demand all across the world. India decided to encourage domestic supply of ventilators under ‘Make In India’ as 75% of the market depended on import and import restrictions were increasing along with the severity of the pandemic.

To meet the projected requirement of 60,000 ventilators in the country, the Committee of Technical Experts under Director General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare prescribed the Minimum Essential Specifications for the basic ventilators to be procured for COVID-19 purposes after due and extensive deliberation. The Empowered Group (EG) -3 was constituted for addressing the issue of essential medical supplies. After careful physical demonstration and clinical validation of the domestic ventilator model, orders were placed.

Major orders were placed upon two Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) – Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Andhra Med-Tech Zone (AMTZ). In addition, the automobile industry also stepped up along with Defence research and Development Organisation (DRDO). As of now, the ‘Make in India’ ventilators have a market share more than 96% by volume and more than 90% by value. As on date, they have been installed at more than 700 hospitals. In less than two months, more than 18000 ventilators have been supplied to States/ UTs/ Central Govt. Hospitals/ DRDO facility.

