Jawa riding experience amped up with the BSVI models

Pune: Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. has begun the delivery of BS-VI models of Jawa and Jawa forty two through its dealership network across the country. Both models are now available for display, test rides and booking at the following Jawa dealership.

Both Jawa and Jawa forty two continue to sport the 293cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine. Both bikes now feature India’s first cross port technology that increases the volumetric efficiency of the engine by enabling better flow of charge and exhaust gases, and improves power and torque output.

This engine is the world’s first single cylinder engine that uses the cross port configuration and develops similar power and torque to the BS4 configuration to offer the same superior riding experience to the customer. This tech also helps the motorcycles retain their characteristic twin exhaust identity and meet the stricter BS-VI emission standards while retaining similar power and torque numbers.

With the world’s first Cross Port configuration on a single cylinder engine, the Jawa’s newly positioned lambda sensor monitors internal and external variables even more efficiently to give a consistent performance and cleaner emissions regardless of any road condition. The throttle response has been made crisper to respond to even the slightest inputs with precision through improved fuelling.

The seat has been reengineered with a new seat pan as well as cushioning translating to more comfort over longer rides. In the cosmetic department, the chrome plating now comes with the backing of rigorous testing rated at two and a half times the industry standard. Both Jawa models continue to sport best in class braking systems equipped with (single & dual channel) ABS by Continental, offering shortest braking distance and best control among its competitors.

In addition, there have been a host of changes under the skin right from the tone of the horn to a slicker gearshift.

The motorcycles are also available with a range of easy finance options, that minimize the upfront spend and allow the customers the flexibility of paying the EMIs over a period of two or three years.

The Finance Options on offer across Jawa dealerships are:

Scheme 1 – 50% off on first 3 EMIs

Scheme 2 – Special EMI plan @ Rs. 5,555/month

Scheme 3 – EMI plans as low as Rs. 8,000 @ 2years and Rs. 6,000 @ 3years

100% funding | Zero down payment | No income proof required. *T&C apply

Classic Legends has put in place a comprehensive standard operating procedure across its sales outlets and the dealerships have been adhering to the policies and measures directed by the Central and State governments with respect to the safety of customers, employees and visitors. The showrooms are functional with teams trained and equipped to follow social distancing, hygiene and sanitation protocols.

