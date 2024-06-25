Bharti AXA Life Insurance charts a new course with a revamped strategy, makes key appointments

Mumbai, June 19, 2024: Bharti AXA Life Insurance, now wholly owned by Bharti Group, is actively shaping its strategic direction, strengthened by the appointment of key leaders. The company is revamping its efforts and developing comprehensive plans for expansion, targeting key markets and customer segments, introducing customer centric products and exploring strategic partnerships with distributors, including bancassurance and Digital distribution.

As Bharti AXA Life Insurance gears up for the next chapter, Mr. Akhil Gupta, Vice Chairman, Bharti Enterprises joins the company as the new Chairman. With over 40 years of professional experience, Mr. Gupta has played a crucial role in the growth of Bharti Airtel since its inception. His extensive background demonstrates a strong track record of conceptualizing and implementing transformative initiatives that have significantly impacted the Bharti Group. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated leadership in forging strategic partnerships for Bharti with leading investors such as Warburg Pincus, Temasek, KKR, Qatar Foundation Endowment, AIF, and Sequoia Capital. He has also led the successful public listings of Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel and Airtel Africa.

Mr. Akhil Gupta, Chairman at Bharti AXA Life Insurance said, “I am honoured to lead Bharti AXA Life Insurance as we have a tremendous opportunity to leverage innovation and a deep understanding of our customers’ needs to enhance insurance penetration and drive sustainable growth. I am excited to work with a talented and passionate team dedicated to strengthening Bharti AXA Life Insurance as a trusted partner for our customers and key industry stakeholders, and with a Board consisting of illustrious Independent Directors.”

To further strengthen its leadership and strategic direction, Bharti AXA Life Insurance has appointed two new Directors to its Board – Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mittal and Mr. V. V. Ranganathan.

Mr. Mittal is a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and has served the Government of India in various capacities. As Secretary, of the Department of Financial Services, he was responsible for overseeing banking, insurance and pension policies. Previously as an Additional Secretary, of the Department of Commerce, Mr. Mittal was the Chief Negotiator of India for WTO negotiation. As Joint Secretary, of the Ministry of Commerce, he formulated SEZ policy in March 2000 for the first time in India.

Mr. Ranganathan is a seasoned finance professional with over 40 years of experience across India and international markets. Previously, he was a Senior Partner with EY, serving the global firm during its crucial growth phase for many years in various capacities. He is currently



a member of the International Council for Commercial Arbitration based in the Hague, Netherlands.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance is committed to prioritizing and advancing product innovation, with the launch of new offerings that can deliver remarkable value to its customers.