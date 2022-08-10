Bhagwant Mann government’s major step to secure future generations and crops

New Delhi : Taking a significant decision to save future generations and environment, the Bhagwant Mann led government has taken a historic decision to ban the sale of baleful medicines and pesticides harmful to human’s health and environment in the state. Chairing a meeting with a delegation of representatives of crop medicine and pesticide companies here today at the Punjab Civil Secretariat, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal unequivocally told them that no one would be allowed to compromise with the health of the people and mother earth in the state under the Mann government.

The Agriculture Minister said that only the medicines and pesticides which are approved and fulfill the standards set by the Center and State government will be allowed to sell in the market. Giving stern warning to pesticide companies, the minister said that the Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government is committed to safeguard the interest of Punjabis and strict action will be initiated against those who are found selling poisonous pesticides exceeding the prescribed standards.

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that the cavalier attitude of the previous governments led to this devastating situation that pseudo pesticides were being sold openly in the state, which has not only put adverse effects on people’s health but also led to catastrophic damage on the environment.

The Minister said that our soil and water have become polluted and people have been affected by diseases like cancer. He said that the government led by Bhagwant Mann will not allow this to happen anymore and violators will be dealt with sternly.

Likewise, the Agriculture Minister admonished the sellers of fake pesticides and medicines that if anyone is involved in this practice, a strict legal action will be taken against them. He also asked the officials of the department to exercise full vigilance and take action against those selling fake medicines and pesticides across the state.