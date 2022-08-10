OVER 50K Cattle Vaccinated to tackle lumpy skin in Punjab: Laljit Singh Bhullar

New Delhi : Following instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to tackle Lumpy Skin disease in the state, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, on Tuesday, visited Jindanwala, Nabipur and Naushehra Pannuan villages in district Tarn Taran.

The Cabinet Minister, accompanied by veterinary doctors and animal experts, took stock of the relief and awareness works being carried out by the Animal Husbandry Department and listened to the problems of the people and livestock farmers. The Minister has been visiting various affected villages of the state and gauging the ground reality besides instructing the authorities for necessary actions time to time.

Interacting with the media, Mr. Bhullar informed that more than 50,000 cattle have been administered goat pox vaccine free of cost in the state, adding that more than 2.33 lakh doses of Goat Pox have reached the state in two phases. And, the second batch of 1.67 lakh doses, brought from Ahmedabad today, has already been distributed to all the districts and affected areas.

“District Deputy Directors of the department have been instructed to immediately contact the head office for any requirement of vaccine so that the vaccination drive doesn’t face any hindrance, said the Animal Husbandry Minister, adding that 673 teams of veterinary officers and inspectors have been constituted by the department, which are constantly engaged in vaccination and awareness campaign.

He further said that the officials and employees regularly following the guidelines of the government for the treatment and control of lumpy skin disease in the state, which include isolation of affected animals, control of movement of animals and farm workers, disinfection of farms premises and control of vectors so that further spread of disease can be controlled. The livestock farmers are regularly advised through awareness camps, social media, electronic and print media, he added.