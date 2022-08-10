Minister Dhaliwal urges Valmiki Samaj to withdraw call for Punjab bandh on August 12

New Delhi : Assuring the Valmiki Samaj representatives to arrange their meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann soon, the Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday urged them to call off their proposed ‘Punjab Band’ agitation on August 12. Earlier the Valmiki Samaj representatives gave a memorandum to the Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal regarding their demands, which he said would be forwarded to the Chief Minister for positive redressal.

Holding a meeting with Valmiki Samaj leaders, the Minister stressed to solve their problems in an amicable way rather than holding protests which are not in the welfare of the state. Reiterating Bhagwant Mann government’s firm commitment to work for betterment of the Punjab and its people, the Cabinet Minister said that Mann government will gingerly consider all the demands of the Valmiki community and come up with a positive solution.

Urging Valimiki community to consider the upcoming Rakhi festival and 75th anniversary of Independence on August 15, their call for Punjab Band would create problems for the people, therefore, August 12 bandh call should be withdrawn.