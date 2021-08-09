Beauty sensation Disha Patani highlights Myntra as ‘India’s New Beauty Expert’ in the latest brand campaign

Bengaluru : Myntra has rolled out a peppy campaign with Bollywood diva Disha Patani, to announce the arrival of the new beauty destination in town – Myntra Beauty. With Disha as the brand ambassador for the category, the campaign is poised to accelerate strong conversations around Myntra’s offering in the beauty and personal care category and entice shoppers to follow the trendsetter’s choices. Disha will play a pivotal role in strengthening Myntra’s position as the latest go-to platform for millions of people looking to shop for their beauty and personal care needs, with this pan-India campaign.

With her commendable work in the Indian and international film industries, Disha reigns as a youth icon, known for her beauty, grace, and style, in addition to her dancing prowess. She is hence an idol for a whole generation of young people who are devotees of music and dance. Her style, a mix of sporty and chic, is an extension of her personality – one that follows no rules – and is an inspiration to the youth who embrace and celebrate individuality. She is thus a perfect choice for this campaign that aims to inspire women to break rules when it comes to the notion of beauty and also for Myntra as it sets out to penetrate and establish itself further in the growing space of beauty and personal care in the country.

The brand campaign has been developed to deliver a clear message – ‘When it comes to Beauty, Myntra is the place to go!’ It focuses on the vast offering and extensive brand choices available on Myntra, and also showcasing the beauty specific features, privileges and beauty advice that makes Myntra the ‘new beauty expert’.

About the ad film:

Brought alive through a groovy song and freestyle choreography, the ad film shows Disha and her girl gang grooving and taking the viewers through a very colorful show of what the brand has to offer while celebrating the idea of having no rules when it comes to beauty. Disha urges her girl gang to stay true to themselves and their style with a catchphrase —‘you do you’. The film addresses three major RTBs or reasons to believe — over 20,000 products from 500+ brands, including the world’s most coveted brands such as M.A.C., Bobbi Brown Benefit and many more, 100% original beauty products, exchange and a no questions asked hassle-free, return and refund policy. The film ultimately coaxes the audience to shun reluctance of buying beauty products online and trust Myntra for all their beauty and skincare needs.

Link to film (Disha): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JX2LfcryDqU

Agency credits:

Joono Simon – Founder and Chief Creative Officer

Tara D’Souza – Creative Director

On the launch of her new ad film, beauty sensation & youth icon, Disha Patani stated, “I am truly delighted to be a bridge between India’s greatest destination for style and those who wish to experiment with makeup and skincare while taking their beauty game a notch higher. I have always considered quality and simplicity in my approach to skincare, values that Myntra shares too with its selection of high-quality products for every individual. I look forward to continuing this wonderful partnership, which will only grow more impactful with time.”

Speaking on the launch of the ad film, Harish Narayanan, CMO, Myntra, said, “The Beauty and Personal Care category has shown tremendous growth over the last year and is continuing with its strong momentum. This category has become an integral part of everybody’s life, and we aim to ensure that they can find and purchase a product of their choice to complete their look, without having to step out. The new ad film with Disha has been conceived to project Myntra as the expert for all things beauty, especially among a young target audience, by allowing us to penetrate deeper into the market and make quality beauty and personal care products available to everyone.”

Myntra is implementing a 360-degree approach, leveraging TV, Digital and Social platforms to deliver the campaign ad film across the nation.

Myntra is betting big on Beauty & Personal Care as it is witnessing high growth in the category, especially since the last six months. The trend clearly indicates a strong overall demand, with growth coming from Tier-1,2 & 3 cities. In order to cater to this vast market, Myntra is channelizing efforts, including doubling assortments from over 500 brands available at present in the category, by the end of the year. Some of the leading international brands on the platform are Bath and Body Works, Smashbox and M.A.C. among others, including domestic multi-cultural brands such as Taavi and luxe brands, including Benefit Cosmetics.