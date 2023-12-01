BCCI announces squad for Indian cricket team’s tour of South Africa beginning December 10

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for the Indian cricket team’s tour of South Africa beginning December 10. Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the Test series in the upcoming tour, while K L Rahul will take over the captaincy reins during the ODI leg of the tour.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the T20I side. The Indian cricket team is set to tour South Africa this month for three T20Is and three ODIs, followed by a two-match Test series.

The Men’s Selection Committee met in New Delhi yesterday to pick Team India’s squad for the South Africa tour. India’s squad for Tests include Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna. India’s squad for 3 T20Is include Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs include Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.