Bank of Baroda launches the bob World Yoddha Debit Card for India’s Armed Forces

Hyderabad : Bank of Baroda, one of India’s leading public sector banks, today announced the launch of the bob World Yoddha Debit Card on the RuPay platform, especially for the Indian Armed Forces. As India marks 75 years of independence, the premium, feature-rich RuPay Select Debit Card is a special offering, designed to meet the needs of the country’s Uniformed Personnel and Veterans.

The bob World Yoddha Debit Card, linked to the Baroda Defence Salary Package, offers higher transaction limits, personal accident & total disability insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh and is completely complimentary with the joining and annual fees waived off. The contactless card can be used to make both domestic and international transactions, with free unlimited transactions at all bank ATMs.

Shri Akhil Handa, Chief Digital Officer, Bank of Baroda said, “We are delighted and honoured to launch the bob World Yoddha Debit Card, a premium, high-end card offering a basket of features, services and offers customised for our Defence Forces. Over the years, Bank of Baroda has developed a long-standing relationship with the Indian Armed Forces and has introduced specially curated salary savings accounts. With a host of exclusive features and offers revolving around health, fitness and overall well-being, the bob World Yoddha Debit Card will enhance the overall experience of our valued customers.”

Some of the other value-added features of the bob World Yoddha Debit Card include complimentary lounge access at domestic and international airports, complimentary/discounted health check-up, complimentary gym membership, complimentary spa session, discounted access to a golf session etc.