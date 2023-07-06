Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal retires from International Cricket

One Day International (ODI) captain of Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement from international cricket. In a surprise move, Tamim today declared in Chattogram that the match he played against Afghanistan yesterday was the final match of his career.

He is one of the most decorated batters and considered as the best opener ever produced by Bangladesh. He broke down in tears during a hastily arranged press conference in his hometown.

In his 16 years career, he scored highest runs in ODIs, second highest in test matches, and the third highest in T20s for Bangladesh.

The batter was not having the best of times with the bat and was facing fitness issues due to back injury that had apparently put him at odds with the team management.

It is believed, Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan’s outburst regarding Tamim’s fitness issue and subsequent loss of Bangladesh in first ODI against Afghanistan by 17 runs on Wednesday, prompted him for this decision.