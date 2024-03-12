Bandhan Bank further strengthens its top management team

Kolkata, March 12, 2024: Bandhan Bank, one of the leading universal banks in India, announced further strengthening of its core management team. The Bank has appointed Rajinder Kumar Babbar as Executive Director & Chief Business Officer. He will oversee all business verticals including digital banking and treasury portfolio of the Bank. With an experience of 35 years, Mr. Babbar has handled various leadership assignments and successfully led large teams across business verticals in HDFC Bank, Centurion Bank, and Central Bank of India. In his last role, he was Group Head – Transportation, Infrastructure and Tractor Finance Group at HDFC Bank.

Additionally, last month, the Bank announced another couple of key additions to its leadership team. Rajeev Mantri joined the Bank as CFO, and will oversee the Bank’s financial operations and efficient resource allocation. Rajeev comes with over 25 years of experience in banking and finance across India, Singapore and UAE, with leading banks like Standard Chartered and Citi.

Also, Santosh Nair has joined the Bank as Head of Consumer Lending and Mortgages. Santosh brings in proven expertise in sales and distribution, P&L management and operations. Prior to Bandhan Bank, Santosh had his stints at HDFC Limited, American Express and Kotak Mahindra Primus.

On the strengthening of the leadership team, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank said, “We are delighted to welcome Rajinder, Rajeev and Santosh to the Bandhan Bank team. Their impressive backgrounds and proven leadership skills will be invaluable assets for us, as we continue to innovate and grow. This strategic reinforcement of our senior management team reaffirms our dedication to delivering exceptional banking solutions and driving sustained value for our customers.”

Bandhan Bank looks forward to the positive impact that these three and various other senior leaders, who have joined the Bank recently, will bring to the organization, as the Bank embarks on an exciting new chapter.