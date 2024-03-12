Tata Power led Odisha Discoms achieve A+ ranking among National Power Utilities in Annual Integrated Ratings of Distribution Utilities

Bhubaneshwar, 12 March 2024: Tata Power led Odisha Distribution Companies (Discoms), the 4 joint ventures between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha have achieved top ranking among national utilities, according to the recently released 12th Annual Integrated Ratings of Power Distribution Utilities released by the Ministry of Power through the Power Finance Corporation. The ratings have taken into account various parameters such as operational and financial performance, regulatory compliance, customer service, and energy efficiency among others.

Odisha Discoms-TP Central Odisha Distribution, TP Western Odisha Distribution and TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited have scored 91.1, 91.1 and 91 out of 100 respectively and have A+ grade each, TP Southern Odisha Distribution has attained a B grade.

Company’s discoms are delivering excellent service and providing reliable & quality power to consumers and these rankings are testament to the unmatched performance. Within three years of operations, Odisha Discoms have also been upgraded in rankings based on improved operational and financial performance. The evaluation covered 55 electricity distribution utilities, with 12 utilities achieving the highest rating of A+.

As a part of its distribution business in Odisha, Tata Power operates four discoms namely- TP Central, TP Southern, TP Northern, and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited, and has been providing reliable and affordable electricity to approximately 5 crore people in rural and urban areas.

Cumulatively, Tata Power Discoms have a registered consumer base of 1.3 crore consumers across Mumbai, Delhi and the state of Odisha serving a populace of 6 crores. The rating report is prepared by McKinsey & Company and the assessment is based on the discoms performance in the last financial year 2022- 2023.