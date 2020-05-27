Balasore reports 2 new #COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Balasore: Balasore district reports 2 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours; total cases in the district 139.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 76 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours taking the total count to 1593. Total active cases 853. Total 733 people cured. Death toll total 7. Out of 76 new cases detected in the State today, 74 reported from quarantine centres & 2 local cases. Total number of 4679 COVID19 samples were tested yesterday; cumulative: 136274 .

District wise postive cases in last 24 hours

Ganjam: 10

Balasore: 2

Khordha: 13

Cuttack: 11

Balangir: 16

Nayagarh: 2

Jagatsinghpur: 6

Sundergarh: 2

Mayurbhanj: 1

Nuapada: 13

