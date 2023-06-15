“B” Category of 14th KIIT International Chess Festival 2023 concluded today at KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The ‘B’ category event of 14th KIIT International Chess Festival 2023 conducted from 11th – 14th June 2023 was concluded today. Sham R from Tamil Nadu won the Champion Trophy and cash award of Rs. 60,000/-, Gyana Sai Santhosh M from Andhra Pradesh won the 1st Runner Up Trophy and cash award of Rs. 45,000/- and Basak Bishal from West Bengal won the 2nd Runner Up Trophy and cash award of Rs. 35,000/-.

Among the Odisha Top players, Nayak Sanjeeban secured 1st position, Aditya Ranjan Das secured 2nd position and Rabindra Kumar Ojha secured 3rd position. Total prize money of B category was Rs.6 lakhs awarded to 97 prize winners.

Guests in Valedictory Ceremony:

1. CHIEF GUEST DR. MONA LISA BAL, Chairperson, KIIT International School.

2. SPECIAL GUEST SHRI. NARESH SHARMA, Treasurer, All India Chess Federation (AICF).

3. GUEST OF HONOR IA NITIN SHENVI, Chief Arbiter of the Tournament.

4. SHRI. RANJAN MOHANTY, Joint Secretary, All India Chess Federation (AICF).

5. SHRI. G C MOHAPATRA, President, All Odisha Chess Association (AOCA).

All the players, parents & officials from AICF & AOCA officials thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and MP Kandhamal for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Food & Field of Play) for the said chess festival. Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS congratulated all the prize winners and conveyed his best wishes for their future tournaments.

The next event ‘C’ category Under 1600 is going to be held at KIIT Campus from 15th – 18th June 2023.