Ayush Institute gets NABL Accreditation

New Delhi :The Department of Biochemistry and Pathology of National Ayurveda Research Institute for Panchakarma (NARIP), Cheruthuruthy, Thrissur, Kerala has got NABL M(EL)T Accreditation for its clinical laboratory services. NARIP is one of the premier research Institute under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India. This is the first Institute under CCRAS to get NABL accreditation for its clinical laboratory services. Professor Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS inaugurated the NABL accredited lab during a program held on this occasion in the presence of senior officials of the Council on 7th June, 2022. The programme was presided by Dr. D. Sudhakar, Director, NARIP. All the officials of the NARIP attended the inauguration programme.

While addressing the gathering the Director General informed that the laboratory accreditation is a procedure through which an authoritative body gives formal recognition of technical competence for specific tests/measurements, based on third party assessment and following international standards. The certification is provided by the National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories (A Constituent Board of Quality Council of India). While acknowledging the efforts of the NARIP team, Professor Acharya added, “I congratulate all the officers and staff of this institute for their dedication and consistent efforts to achieve NABL accreditation. I hope the team would keep doing great work.”

The certificate of ‘NABL Medical (Entry Level) Testing Labs’ has been issued to NARIP- Department of Biochemistry and Pathology on 14th April, 2022. This accreditation of laboratory ensures that citizens get quality health care service especially for those residing in villages, small towns. As an Ayurveda research institute, the scientific data released from this accredited lab provides trust and confidence for its accuracy and precision among scientific communities. As per the officials, the accreditation is significant considering the large number of about 80,000 individuals attending the OPD/IPD services of NARIP in a year. Apart from this, members of scientific communities including those working on diverse research projects, outreach medical camps etc. also benefit from accredited labs. Dr. N. Thamizh Selvam, Assistant Director -Biochemistry informed that the laboratory is equipped with advanced instruments such as fully automated Biochemistry Analyzer, fully automated Haematology Analyser, ELISA Systems with periodical calibration.