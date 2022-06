New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted all, especially the Kashmiri Pandit sisters and brothers on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Greetings to everyone, especially my Kashmiri Pandit sisters and brothers on Jyeshtha Ashtami. We pray to Mata Kheer Bhawani for everyone’s well-being and prosperity.”