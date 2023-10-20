Axis Bank organises Coin & Note Exchange Mela at Cuttack, Odisha

Bhubaneswar, October 20th, 2023: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, organised a Coin and Note Exchange Mela in Cuttack at the CDA Market, Sector-6 on October 19th, 2023. This initiative was held under the aegis of the Reserve Bank of India in the presence of Dr. Devi Prasad Panda, General Manager, RBI, Bhubaneswar, Mr. Jagdish Chandra Patnayak, Cluster Head- Cuttack, Mr. Manoranjan Pati, Circle BBO Head, and other officials from the Bank.

During the event, the Axis Bank’s Currency Chest, Bhubaneswar provided fresh currencies and coins of all denominations. The Bank conducted the Mela with an objective of implementing RBI’s Clean Note Policy and facilitated the free exchange of soiled and mutilated notes and coins, for customers and general public. The Mela saw participation of close to 50 people, who were able to exchange coins and note worth Rs. 11 Lakhs.

The Bank is actively involved in offering essential infrastructure nationwide to facilitate financial inclusion and upliftment of every section of society.

Axis Bank has a total of 174 branches and 506 ATMs in the Bhubaneswar Circle.