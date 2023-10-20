TPSODL’s Sustainability Walkathon Promotes Green Living

Berhampur, October: TPSODL, a joint venture between the Odisha Government and Tata Power, recently organized a sustainability walkathon in Southern Odisha. This event aimed to promote a culture of sustainability among employees and the local community. Over 400 enthusiastic volunteers from different parts of TPSODL participated in the walkathon, holding signs with messages about sustainable living. The main focus of the event was on conserving energy and using environmentally friendly energy sources.

This walkathon highlights TPSODL’s strong commitment to advancing sustainability. TPSODL actively encourage the use of eco-friendly products and solutions among their employees, customers, vendors, and suppliers. Through various sustainability initiatives, TPSODL strives to make sustainable practices more accessible, inspiring all stakeholders to make business and lifestyle choices with sustainability in mind.

Amit Garg, CEO of TPSODL, emphasized, “We firmly believe that sustainability is not a choice; it is a responsibility. Through events like the walkathon and our ongoing efforts, we aspire to inspire individuals and organizations to embrace sustainable practices. Together, we can create a significant impact and pave the way for a more sustainable future.“