TPNODL Brings ‘Sharadiya Amrut Kumbh’ Offer

Balasore: TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) the joint venture between Tata Power and Government of Odisha has brought Sharadiya Amrut Kumbh Offer for the second consecutive year for its customers for the occasion of Durga Puja. Customers from across the area of operation of TPNODL will be availed of attractive prizes after clearing their electricity bills and arrears. A press conference has been organised over the same at the TPNODL Head Office at Januganj in the presence of Shri Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO TPNODL, Shri Dushyant Kumar Tyagi, Chief of Commerce, Shri Ramesh Koul, Chief Commercial Services, Shri Subhajyoti Das, HOD- Revenue Collection, Shri Chittaranjan Pradhan, PRO along with other senior executives.

All Zero balance consumers will be provided with attractive prizes under the four schemes of the Sharadiya Amrut Kumbh Offer. Scheme -1 of the offer will include consumers other than scheme 2, 3 and 4 with zero balance or no outstanding as on 30th November 2023. Scheme 2 of the offer will include all zero balance consumers who have made digital payments other than My Tata power App and having zero outstanding as on 30th November 2023. Zero balance consumers who have made payment through walk in third party avenues like Airtel payment bank, OCAC, CSC, Bharat Money and Spice money will be coming under scheme 3 of the offer. Consumers having zero arrears who have paid through ‘My Tata Power app’ will be included under scheme 4 of the Offer.

90 consumers from each of the five regional Circles of TPNODL i.e Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Baripada will be prized under the offer. 1st prize will be given to 5 lucky consumers from all 5 Circles while 2nd and 3rd prize will be provided to 10 and 25 lucky consumers respectively from 5 Circles. Similarly 50 lucky consumers from all 5 Circles will be given consolation prizes. The offer will remain valid till 30th November 2023 and consumers could avail detailed information of the offer by dialling toll free customer care number 1800-3456-718/1912.

Speaking on the occasion CEO, TPNODL Mr. Bhaskar Sarkar said that, TPNODL has brought in attractive prizes for its customers as like the previous year under the ‘Sharadiya Amrut Kumbh’ Offer. The offer aims to encourage digital and timely payment of electricity bills. The offer will remain open for the consumers with zero arrears as on 30th November 2023.