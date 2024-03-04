Awfis expands in Bhubaneshwar with almost 1L sq ft space

Tech-enabled workspace solutions platform Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has expanded in Eastern India as a part of its strategic growth plan

Bhubaneshwar : Awfis, India’s largest flexible workspace solutions company in India based on total number of centres has expanded its footprint in Bhubaneshwar by opening its third and the largest centre in the city, spread across almost 1Lac sq. ft. Strategically located in Odisha Technology Centre, Anand Bazar, it was officially inaugurated by the Honorable Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik.

The centre is designed, built and managed by Awfis for two leading Fortune 500 companies specialising in Information Technology services and Consulting. One of them, a marquee client of Awfis, with spaces in Indore, Jaipur and Nagpur has expanded in Bhubaneshwar with a five-storey space (46,642 sq ft). The other client has taken up its first space with Awfis for a 6-storey office (approx. 50,000 sq. ft) in another tower in the same premise.

Equipped with meeting rooms, collaborative spaces, recreational areas, a cafeteria, and workstations, the managed office space offers a comprehensive workspace tailored to the specific needs and preferences of the clients. With contemporary and cutting-edge interiors, the office spaces have been customised to embody the client’s culture and brand ethos.

The design ethos draws inspiration from Odisha’s heritage, including its classical dance, picturesque beaches, and the iconic Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site and elements such as Pattachitra coconut paintings and hand-painted wall sets. The colour palette of the space takes cues from the natural beauty of Bhubaneshwar’s historical monuments, beaches, and verdant mountains.

Mr. Amit Ramani, Chairman and Managing Director, Awfis Space Solutions Limited, “This collaboration marks a pivotal moment as large corporations have discovered the advantages of flexi working indicating a transformative shift in the way business is approached. The size of the new Awfis centre in Bhubaneshwar is clearly a testament to the Tier II growth story and its potential. With its strategic location, modern infrastructure, futuristic design and vibrant community, we are confident that this centre will become a hub for innovation in the city.”

The ever-changing work landscape and employee preferences have led to a robust demand for coworking spaces in Tier 2 cities. The new Awfis centre in Bhubaneshwar is tailored to meet the diverse needs of today’s businesses and professionals, facilitating productivity and innovation. This launch is a strategic move by Awfis to reinforce its position in the flex space sector in India, further contributing to the burgeoning demand of the flexible workspace industry in the region.