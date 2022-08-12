AVANTRA by TRENDS from the house of Reliance Retail launches its first store in Kochi

Kochi : Reliance Retail, India’s largest retailer, announced its first store in Kochi. Avantra by Trends store was opened to the people of Kochi by popular Malayalam actor Ms. Anusithara. The event was successfully concluded with Ms. Anusithara addressing the gathering.

Avantra by Trends store is located at Oberon Mall, Edapally, the store spans across 5000 Sq.Ft, and redefines contemporary Indian women’s shopping experience through impeccable store ambience, innovative and flexible retail experience between assisted service and self-service, saree drape styling station, complementing product categories and a holistic set of blouse stitching, saree finishing, tailoring services and more.

‘Avantra by Trends’ is a novel concept designed exclusively for the contemporary Indian woman in the age group of 25-40 years, who values tradition, culture & heritage and celebrates everything that’s “Indian” and “Ethnic”.

Home to a colourful bouquet of varied textile crafts & finest ethnic-wear brands with a commitment to the best of fashion, quality, and pricing integrity, “Avantra by Trends” is a holistic experiential store and a one-stop destination for women’s ethnicwear with a wide range of complementing product categories that include Sarees from across the country, Blouses, Jewellery, Ready to stitch, Lehengas, Accessories and offers convenient In-store tailoring services.

Built with a mission to redefine the saree shopping experience in the country, the store offers an unparalleled curated mix of the best of Reliance Retail Fashion brands.An incredible range of products of impeccable quality at surprising prices. Consumers will find a comprehensive range from across the length and breadth of the country as well as a full offering across sarees, Jewellery, lingerie and accessories.

All this in a friendly and modern store with great service standards.

Price points for Sarees range from Rs. 399 to Rs 39,999 across daily-wear and occasion-wear saree categories and covers a wide range of Silk Sarees, Handcrafted Sarees, Cotton Sarees, Fancy Sarees and more. Price points for offerings under the non-saree categories range from Rs. 99 to Rs. 1,999. Saree category is a Rs 50,000+ Cr market and “Avantra by Trends” is being positioned as the first pan-India brand that will build presence in Metros, Tier 1, Tier 2 & Tier 3 markets. Brand will establish its presence in the current financial year across all Southern States before expanding into other states and re-define Saree shopping experience across the country.