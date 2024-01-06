Australia move to top of World Test Championship points table after Sydney Test win over Pakistan

The Pat Cummins-led Australia have moved to the top of the points table in the 2023-25 World Test Championship with their eight-wicket win over Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, which also led to them securing a 3-0 series sweep.

Australia, the winners of the 2021-23 cycle, are now No. 1 on the WTC table with 56.25 percentage points from eight Tests. They have managed to overtake India, who are now ranked second with 54.16 percentage points.

India’s stay at the top of the WTC points table was just two days following a seven-wicket win over South Africa at Cape Town to level the series 1-1, which is also the shortest-ever Test match in the history of the format.

The Rohit Sharma-led side are now in second place with 54.16% points from four Tests. South Africa have moved down to the joint-third position with New Zealand and Bangladesh at 50% points from two matches respectively.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are now in sixth position, after experiencing a significant decrease in percentage points -– from 45.83% before the SCG Test to 36.66% after the eight-wicket defeat. West Indies (16.67%), England (15%) and Sri Lanka (0%) occupy the seventh, eighth and ninth positions respectively in the table.

Australia have a chance to strengthen their pole position when they host West Indies for two Tests later this month. India will host England in a five-match Test series at home, starting from January 25 in Hyderabad. South Africa will play a two-match Test series in New Zealand in February but picked a second-string squad led by uncapped opener Neil Brand.