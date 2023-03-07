Assistance of Rs. 1 Crore to Odisha CM relief fund by World’s largest Cooperative Fertilizer Manufacturer IFFCO and Contribution of Rs. 11 lakhs to Shri Jagannath Temple, Puri

Bhubaneswar: Dr. Udai Shanker Awasthi, CEO & Managing Director, IFFCO, the World’s largest Cooperative Fertilizer Manufacturer made courtesy visit to the office of Sh. V K Pandian, IAS, 5T Secretary. During the discussion, Dr. Awasthi explained about various investments being undertaken in the state of Odisha by IFFCO. He also mentioned that World’s first Nano DAP plant is being set up by IFFCO at Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur. World’s first Nano Fertilizer is developed with inhouse Research & Development facility of IFFCO and is a gift to the nation, that will revolutionize the agriculture sector in the coming days. Further he informed regarding multifold benefits of the Nano Fertilizer to the Farmers and to our country on a broader level. Dr. Awasthi, also met Sh. Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS, Chief Secretary of Odisha at Lok Seva Bhawan and presented with a cheque of Rs. 1 crore as contribution to the Chief Minister Relief Fund in presence of Sh. K J Patel, Director & Unit Head, IFFCO Paradeep, and Sh. Prasanna Kumar Beura, Public Relation Officer, IFFCO Paradeep. He has also expressed his gratitude to Govt. of Odisha for always extending support to the organization. Later in the day, Dr. Awasthi offered his prayers at Lord Shri Jagannath Temple, Puri and donated Rs. 11 lakhs to Chief Administrator, Shri Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri for development of Shri Mandir, on the occasion of 561st Board Meeting & visit of the Board Members to Puri for Mahaprabhu Darshan.

IFFCO is always committed for the development of state of Odisha and always comes forward to help at the time of need; be it any natural calamities like cyclone, flood or pandemic etc. For its commitment towards the people of Odisha, IFFCO has been recognized by Govt. of Odisha on earlier occasions which has set an example to other corporate houses.