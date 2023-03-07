No More Pain, No more Complaints – Heal Without Surgery

Pain Free Odisha, is a Leading and First Pain management clinic of the state, in association with 1 Lyf Healthcare conducted free health check-up camp for Any kind of Pain Related Issues on the occasion of International Women’s day at Kanan Vihar, Community Centre, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The Event held on 5th March, was aimed at providing women with access to quality healthcare services and educating them on the importance of early detection and management of Pain-Related issues.

The health check-up camp saw a team of experienced doctors and medical professionals from Pain Free Odisha conduct a comprehensive assessment of women’s health, including a review of their medical history, physical examination, and laboratory tests. The team also provided personalized recommendations and advice on pain management and prevention techniques.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Shovan Kumar Rath, internationally acclaimed Pain Physician and the director of Pain Free Odisha, said, “We are delighted to have conducted this free health checkup camp on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Our aim is to create awareness and educate women on the importance of maintaining good health and the early detection of pain-related issues, which can have a significant impact on their quality of life.”

He further added, “We would like to thank Kanan Vihar Community Centre for partnering with us in this endeavour and for providing the necessary support to make this event a success.”

The health checkup camp was well-received by the community and received positive feedback from the participants. Pain Free Odisha remains committed to promoting the health and well-being of women in the state and plans to organize similar events in the future.

About Pain Free Odisha

“Painfreeodisha” , Odisha’s first and leading brand of Interventional Pain clinic brings to the people of Orissa a super-specialty treatment modality that deals with the management of difficult chronic painful disease states including treatment of cancer pain non-surgically on day care basis. It aims to cure and care for people suffering from other common kinds of pain like back pain, neck pain, knee pain, etc; make them productive human beings for the society and increase their self esteem so that they can live life as normal individuals.

For more information about Pain Free Odisha, please visit their website at www.painfreeodisha.com.

Contact:

Dr. Shovan Kumar Rath

Director, Pain Free Odisha

Email: [email protected]