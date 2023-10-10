Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram to be held next month

Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will be held next month. Counting of votes for all five states will take place on 3rd December. The Election Commission announced the poll schedule for the five states in New Delhi yesterday. Elections for 40 member Assembly seats in Mizoram will be held on 7th November and 90 member Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh on 7th and 17th November. Notification for Mizoram and first phase election in Chhattisgarh will be issued on Friday. For second phase in Chhattisgarh, it will be issued on 21st October. In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana single phase polling will take place. In Madhya Pradesh it will be held on 17th November, in Rajasthan on 23rd and in Telangana on 30th November.

There are 679 assembly seats in these five states and 16 crore electors. Around 60 lakh first-time voters will participate in these polls. Briefing media in New Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said polls in these five states hold a unique significance as they serve as the final assembly elections before the grand stage of General Elections in 2024. He assured that the Commission will ensure free, fair, and inducement-free elections in these five states. He also said that ECI has laid special emphasis on ensuring a healthy, pure and inclusive electoral roll.

Over 940 inter-state border check posts will be set up in five states to check any cross-border movement of illicit cash, liquor, freebies, and drugs. The Chief Election Commissioner informed that an election seizure management system is being introduced for five assembly polls for enhancing oversight for inducement-free elections.