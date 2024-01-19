Ashok Leyland sets the stage for expansion in Eastern markets

Bhubaneswar, 19th January 2024: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has a strong foundation in the vibrant and fast-growing state of Odisha and the larger part of Eastern India. The company aims to leverage the region’s thriving economic growth, expanding infrastructure initiatives, and rising demand for commercial vehicles. This initiative is geared towards strengthening its market standing and fulfilling the specific requirements of customers in the region.

In Odisha, the market presents attractive business opportunities, a substantial customer base, and a favorable environment for investments. Acknowledging these factors, Ashok Leyland has taken strategic initiatives to significantly expand its presence in this promising region.

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, President – M&HCV, Ashok Leyland Ltd, said, “Odisha and Eastern India at large, has been a key market for us. We have consistently acknowledged the potential within this region and are enthusiastic about the forthcoming opportunities it holds. Similar to our success in various regions across India, where our emphasis on customer-centricity and industry-leading total cost of ownership has established leadership positions in multiple segments, we aim to apply the same focus in this geography. Our commitment revolves around delivering exceptional products and services through mutually beneficial partnerships within the state. We remain dedicated to bolstering our presence in Eastern India, particularly in Odisha—a pivotal market for us. Our steadfast commitment is to provide top-quality MHCV products and services tailored to meet the specific demands of this region’s transportation and mobility infrastructure.”

Ashok Leyland is resolute in its commitment to innovation and the integration of cutting-edge technology, striving to maintain its leadership position in the commercial vehicle industry. The notable expansion of market share across diverse segments underscores the company’s technological excellence. Ashok Leyland will persist in the development of competitive products, the enhancement of organizational capabilities, and the improvement of efficiency to ensure sustained growth in the future. With a distinguished legacy and a well-established reputation for manufacturing top-notch commercial vehicles, Ashok Leyland is strategically positioned to create a significant impact in the Eastern region. This impact encompasses contributing to the economic development of the state and delivering customized transport solutions to meet the varied needs of different industries.

As Ashok Leyland continues to evolve and expand its footprint, the company remains dedicated to delivering exceptional products and services to meet the growing demands of customers in Eastern India, thereby reinforcing its position as a leading player in the MHCV market.