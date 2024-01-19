Sony unveils INZONE Buds , Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming Earbuds with the industry’s longest battery life, advised by Fnatic

New Delhi, 19th January 2024: Sony has announced INZONE Buds, new truly wireless gaming earbuds packed with Sony’s renowned audio technology designed to help you win. INZONE Buds offers an immersive gaming experience for PC, mobile and console gameplay thanks to the personalized sound, unrivaled 12 hours of battery life, and low latency. INZONE Buds were born through a collaboration with the renowned esports team, Fnatic, who will celebrate 20 years of operation in 2024 and secured back-to-back international titles in the VALORANT Champions Tour this year. INZONE continues to elevate your PC and PlayStation gaming experience with enhanced audio realism.

Active noise cancelling and personalized spatial sound helps you stay on top

The Sony INZONE Buds redefine gaming audio with active noise cancellation and personalized spatial sound, ensuring you stay on top of your game. Immerse yourself in a world of precise directional cues and minimal background interference. With industry-leading technology and collaborative design, these wireless earbuds provide an unparalleled auditory experience, enhancing your competitive edge in the gaming realm.

Truly Wireless gaming earbuds with the industry’s longest battery life up to 12 hours on continuous usage

The Sony INZONE Buds redefine gaming audio with their wireless headset, boasting the industry’s longest battery life of up to 12 hours on continuous usage. Powered by a low-consumption L1 processor, these buds ensure extended gaming sessions without interruption. Quick charging features provide up to an hour of playtime with just a 5-minute charge, offering gamers unparalleled endurance for immersive and uninterrupted gameplay.

Reduced ear contact for increased comfort while gaming

Sony INZONE Buds prioritize comfort with a design that minimizes ear contact, allowing gamers to indulge in extended sessions without discomfort. The lightweight and truly wireless earbuds ensure a forgettable wearing experience, while the reduced contact enhances overall comfort. This thoughtful design choice caters to the needs of gaming enthusiasts, providing a comfortable and immersive environment for prolonged gaming sessions.

INZONE Buds only support 2.4 GHz wireless connection via USB Type-C dongle and Bluetooth LE Audio connection (codec: LC3)

The INZONE Buds exclusively support a 2.4 GHz wireless connection through a USB Type-C dongle, ensuring low-latency connectivity for gaming. Additionally, they are compatible with Bluetooth LE Audio using the codec LC3, optimizing energy-efficient wireless performance. Notably, traditional Bluetooth codecs, including SBC, AAC, aptX, and LDAC, are not supported, emphasizing the focus on specialized gaming connectivity for an enhanced audio experience.

The AI-assisted microphone helps you be heard in action

The AI-assisted microphone in Sony INZONE Buds ensures clear communication during gaming action. Integrating an advanced AI DNN algorithm crafted from over 500 million voice samples, it distinguishes and amplifies the user’s voice, standing out prominently against ambient sounds. This technology enhances in-game communication, allowing gamers to be heard with exceptional clarity, contributing to an immersive and engaging gaming experience.

Enhance precision with low latency

Sony INZONE Buds elevate gaming precision with low-latency connectivity. The USB Type-C dongle ensures a seamless, real-time gaming experience with latency under 30ms. Every millisecond counts, and this feature allows gamers to respond swiftly, stay ahead of the competition, and enjoy uninterrupted gameplay. The commitment to minimal latency enhances the overall gaming performance and responsiveness of the INZONE Buds.

Designed in collaboration with professional gamers to help you get the edge over your rivals

The Sony INZONE Buds are meticulously crafted in collaboration with professional gamers, specifically Fnatic Pro-Players, to elevate your gaming experience. This partnership ensures that the earbuds incorporate features and design elements approved by gaming experts, providing users with a competitive edge over rivals. From spatial sound precision to AI-assisted microphones, every aspect is fine-tuned for optimal gaming performance, making the INZONE Buds a trusted choice for those seeking victory in the gaming realm.

Access useful controls with a tap of your finger

The Sony INZONE Buds provide seamless control at your fingertips, enhancing the gaming experience. With customizable tap functions, users can effortlessly access vital controls with a simple touch. Whether adjusting in-game volume, managing music playback, or activating personalized settings through the INZONE Hub, intuitive touch controls offer convenience, ensuring a responsive and tailored gaming interface for an immersive and enjoyable gameplay.

Personalize your experience through the INZONE Hub software

Enhance your gaming journey with the Sony INZONE Buds by personalizing your experience through the INZONE Hub software. This intuitive platform allows users to customize sound and hardware settings, fine-tune game sound frequencies for heightened clarity, and assign tap functions for convenient control. With INZONE Hub, tailor your audio preferences to create a truly immersive and personalized gaming environment, elevating your overall gaming experience to new heights.

Better for the environment

INZONE is designed not only for an excellent gaming experience but also with the environment in mind. Sony is committed to using less plastic in its products and packaging. There is no plastic in our INZONE Buds packaging, which uses recycled materials 1. Recycled plastic is also used as the resin material for some parts of the headset body, the case and USB transceiver.

Pricing and Availability

The INZONE Buds will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), the www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India from 22nd January 2024 onwards.