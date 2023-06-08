Arun Bothra Gets Addl Charge As CRUT MD; Amitabh Thakur As ADG-Cum-IG Prisons & CS

Bhubaneswar: In a minor reshuffle, the Odisha Government on Thursday assigned senior IPS officer Arun Bothra with additional charge as Managing Director of CRUT.

1996-batch IPS officer, Arun Bothra, at present, ADGP, CID-Crime Branch, is allowed to remain in additional charge of MD, CRUT, read a notification issued by the Home Department.

According to the notification, 2013-bath IAS officer, Vijay Amruta Kulange, who was in Additional Charge of MD, CRUT, stands terminated from the date Bothra takes over.

On the other hand, 1997-batch IPS officer, Dipesh Kumar Pattanayak, at present ADGP-Cum-IG, of Prisons & Correctional Services and additional charge of CMD, OSRTC, is transferred and posted as CMD, OSRTC.

This apart, 1998-batch IPS officer, Amitabh Thakur, at present Transport Commissioner, has been given additional charge of ADG-cum-IG Prisons & Correctional Services.