Art of Giving’s Global Outreach Reaches Another Height

Bhubaneswar: There is a special joy in the ‘Art of Giving’ and Prof. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT & KISS, has made it to another global fame for his obsessive bend towards humanitarian causes. His ‘Art of Giving’ has won the second position in the 2021 MacJannet Prize for Global Citizenship by Talloires Network and McJannet Foundation, USA as exceptional community work and civic engagement initiative by KIIT & KISS under the guidance of Prof. Samanta. The award in the second position in the world matters a lot apart from the financial support of $5,000 USD to bolster program activities. The amount has been transferred to KISS Foundation as per the request of Prof. Samanta.

Out of 28 nominations from 15 countries, Art of Giving is placed in the second position among the 10 selected finalists from 8 countries. The first prize was won by Rhodes University, South Africa, and the third prize by the University of Manchester, UK. The Award Secretariat determined the winners after in-depth scrutiny by a Selection Committee comprising leaders in higher education civic engagement.

Art of Giving, a philosophy to spread peace and happiness in society based on the foundation of compassion and humanitarianism was founded by Prof. Achyuta Samanta in 2013. Since then, it has become an active movement with dynamic campaigns throughout the year and observation of International Day of Art of Giving on 17 May across the globe. Prof. Achyuta Samanta expressed his happiness on being conferred with this award as it recognizes the community work accomplished under the aegis of Art of Giving.