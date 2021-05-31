Central University of Odisha Observes World No Tobacco Day

Bhubaneswar: In pursuance of the directives of the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, the Central University of Odisha observed ‘World No Tobacco Day’ today through virtual mode on 31.05.2021 with the theme for this year ‘Commit to Quit’, which assumes significance in the present times of COVID-19 pandemic. On this occasion, World No Tobacco Day Pledge was taken by all students, teaching and non-teaching staff through virtual mode. Dr. Ritu Duggal, Professor & Chief, Centre for Dental Education & Research, AIIMS, New Delhi and Dr. K. V. V. Prasad, Professor, Department of Public Health Dentistry, SDM College of Dental Science and Hospital, Dharwad, Karnataka joined the programme and administered the pledge in Hindi and English languages respectively and elaborated the effect of tobacco in human life. Prof. I. Ramabrahmam, Vice-Chancellor of the University inspired the University community to quit tobacco for good health. Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Dean, School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources presided over the programme and delivered the welcome address.

Dr. Duggal described tobacco as a silent killer. She said, “habit of tobacco is changed to behavior and behavior later changed to addiction. This addiction can affect the entire family. So this is the time to quit tobacco from one’s life”. She advised that it needs to start from you (the individual), for a change not to use tobacco and thereby spreading the message of change to the world. Be positive, focused and be in good health by quitting tobacco.

Dr. Prasad highlighted the effect of tobacco by giving statistical data on mortality rates all over the world due to consuming tobacco products. He said “smoking or chewing of tobacco affect our skin, face, memory power, strength, mind, heart, lungs, blood pressure and it reduces blood cell, blood vessels and creates the number of bad effects. It slowly develops the cancer cell in the body. To live a long disease free life one has to leave tobacco”. He also pointed out that “consuming tobacco by women is more vulnerable than men” He suggested proper education from the school level to the University level on the effect of tobacco and legislation for controlling the use of tobacco.

Dr. Ram Shankar, Controller of Examination extended the vote of thanks. Large number of students, faculty, Officers and staff were present on the occasion.