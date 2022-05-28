Bhubaneswar: The arrival of monsoon in Odisha is likely to get delayed by a few days as the southwest monsoon is expected to make an onset over Kerala by June 1.

Usually, the monsoon after reaching Kerala takes around 10 days to reach Odisha. So, if the monsoon reaches Kerala by June 1, it would reach Odisha by June 10. And, if it is delayed further, it might take more time to reach the State.

The IMD had earlier predicted that this year the southwest monsoon would hit the Kerala coast by May 27.

“We have not given any forecast for monsoon arrival as yet,” said IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra adding, “We had said monsoon arrival is likely to be on May 27 with an error margin of +/-4 days.”

Meanwhile, weather expert Surendranath Pasupalak said under the impact of nor’wes