PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate World’s first Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant in Gujarat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat today. The Prime Minister will visit the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital at Atkot in Rajkot at 10 AM where he will address a public function. The hospital will make available high end medical equipment and provide world class health care facilities to the people of the region.

Around 4 PM, the Prime Minister will address the Seminar of Leaders of various Cooperative Institutions on ‘Sahakar Se Samriddhi’ at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, where he will inaugurate World’s first Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) at Kalol. The cooperative sector of Gujarat has been a role model for the entire nation. There are more than 84 thousand cooperative societies in the state. The organization of the Seminar of leaders of various Cooperative institutions on ‘Sahakar Se Samriddhi’ is yet another step towards further strengthening the cooperative movement in the state. More than 7,000 representatives from various cooperative institutions of the State will participate in the Seminar.

The Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant has been built at the cost of around 175 crore rupees in an effort to further provide farmers the means to boost productivity and help increase their income. The ultramodern Nano Fertilizer Plant has been established keeping in mind the increase in crop yield through the use of Nano Urea. The Plant will produce about 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day.