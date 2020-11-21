APEDA organised Virtual Buyer Seller Meets with potential importing Countries for product promotion of Indian agri products

New Delhi: The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry facilitates export of its scheduled products through several export promotional activities, such as organizing International Buyer Seller Meets, participation of exporters in leading trade events in the potential importing countries, and product promotion programmes in specific markets. These initiatives have popularized the Indian agri products globally and facilitated exporters to reach the global market.

During the COVID 19 pandemic period, physical meetings and market promotion programmes were not possible. In its endeavour to promote export of Agri products, APEDA explored the virtual medium and continued its initiative of export market promotion by organizing several Virtual Buyer Seller Meets (VBSM), in collaboration with the Indian Missions abroad.

During April to October 2020, APEDA organised Virtual Buyer Seller Meets (VBSM) with potential importing Countries such as UAE, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Kuwait and Iran, for product promotion of all APEDA Products.

Besides, product specific Virtual Networking Meets were also organised with Countries such as Singapore, Russia, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden & Latvia for fresh fruits and vegetables, with Canada for organic products and with USA and UAE for GI products.

These Virtual Meetings provided a platform for interaction between the India exporters and importers on the strength of India in export of agri products such as Basmati and Non Basmati Rice, Grapes, Mangoes, Banana, Pomegranates, Fresh vegetables, Organic products etc.

These events are expected to further strengthen the confidence of the Importers in Indian agri products to facilitate exports.

