Go Sambardhana Week observed by Adani Foundation

Dhamra: Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Adani Dhamra Port observed Go Sambardhana Week at railway corridor and port periphery villages. At this Event livestocks and their owners were felicitated. The main objective of the celebration was to aware the villagers about the benefits of livestock rearing and about livestock care and management. In this process, Adani Foundation organised two panchayat level veterinary treatment cum awareness camps in collaboration with district and block level Animal Husbandry Department. The Camps were organized at Sindol Grampanchayat under Tihidi Block and Balimunda Grampanchayats under Basudevpur block. Total 639 livestocks were vaccinated, treated with experts and veterinary surgeons. The livestock were given medicines at free of cost and were enriched with fruits and mineral supplements during the programmes also. The programmes were conducted by Dr. Ranjan Kumar Dash, BVO Tihidi, Dr. Rajesh Kuanra, BVO Basudevpur under the guidance of CDVO Dr. Sanjay Panda.

