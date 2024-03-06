APEDA facilitates agriculture exports to new markets, focus on fresh fruits, vegetables, Shree Anna

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is undertaking various initiatives to promote agricultural exports from India. APEDA’s forward-looking strategy involves a paradigm shift towards expanding the export basket with focused initiative on priority products like fresh fruits, vegetables, processed foods and animal products to reduce the reliance on a few products and to move up the value chain. With a focus on expanding into key markets such as Europe, Latin America, and Asia, APEDA aims to forge small partnerships with global supermarkets to showcase its products on an international arena. Moreover, the organization is working on to reducing logistical expenses by establishing sea protocols through collaborations with research institutions. These strategic initiatives reiterate APEDA’s commitment to boost India’s agricultural exports by enhancing competitiveness and driving sustainable growth.

Further, APEDA’s concerted efforts to promote Shree Anna-Millets resonate with the government’s vision for cultivating a healthier and more diversified food landscape. Over the past year, with a particular focus during the International Year of Millets-2023, APEDA has diligently worked towards the development and integration of a wide array of value-added products under the Shree Anna brand.

This strategic initiative has led to the creation and mainstreaming of various value-added products, including pasta, noodles, breakfast cereals, ice cream, biscuits, energy bars, and snacks, among others. By diversifying the Shree Anna product line, APEDA has not only infused innovation but has also seamlessly connected these products to the export value chain. Through these endeavours APEDA continues to play a pivotal role in elevating the profile of Shree Anna Millets, thereby contributing to the government’s overarching agenda of promoting healthier dietary choices and facilitating the expansion of India’s agricultural export portfolio.

During April-November 2023, APEDA facilitated exports to major markets like Iraq, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, and the UK experienced substantial growth compared to the previous year. Surging by 110%, 46%, 18%, and 47%, respectively, this remarkable expansion underscores the increasing global demand for Indian agricultural products in key markets.

As part of its goal to foster inclusivity, APEDA is extending support to startups, women entrepreneurs, and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs/FPCs) by enabling their participation in global events.

In response to feedback from exporters, APEDA is spearheading the initiation of participation in new fairs across emerging markets such as Turkey, South Korea, Kenya, South Africa, and Japan. This proactive approach aims to facilitate greater market access and foster sustainable growth opportunities for Indian exporters.