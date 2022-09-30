Anurag Singh Thakur to kick start a month-long nationwide Swachh Bharat 2022 Campaign tomorrow from Prayagraj

New Delhi : Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur will launch a month-long nationwide Swachh Bharat 2022 at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh from 1st October 2022.

Swachh Bharat 2022 programme is being organised in 6 Lakh villages of 744 districts across the country through the network of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) affiliated Youth Clubs & National Service Scheme Affiliated Institutions. The Department of Youth Affairs has set a target of collecting and disposing of 1 crore kg plastic waste through Swachh Bharat 2022.

Earlier informing about the Swachh Bharat 2022 in a video message Shri Anurag Thakur said that Swachh Bharat 2022 will be launched with an aim to raise awareness, mobilize people and ensure their participation in making India clean. In this initiative, people from different regions, languages ​​and backgrounds will work together and the waste will be disposed of by these people on a completely voluntary basis. Swachh Bharat 2022 is not just a program but a serious attempt to make people realize the importance of cleanliness. This will also contribute to the Happiness Index of the country. The Department of Youth Affairs is trying to make this campaign the biggest cleanliness campaign run by the people in the country.

The objectives of the Swachh Bharat 2022 programme are to organize cleaning of public spaces and households across all the districts of the country from 01st October to 31st October 2022, involve all segments of society, Government organizations including PRIs and Non- Government Organizations, to instil awareness and feeling of pride among citizens to keep their surroundings clean and waste free. Along with this campaign will give mantra of “Swachch Kaal: Amrit Kaal” and make this program a People’s Movement through Jan Bhagidari.