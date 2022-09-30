Anurag Singh Thakur to kick start a month-long nationwide Swachh Bharat 2022 Campaign tomorrow from Prayagraj

New Delhi : Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur will launch a month-long nationwide Swachh Bharat 2022 at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh from 1st October 2022.
Swachh Bharat 2022 programme is being organised in 6 Lakh villages of 744 districts across the country through the network of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) affiliated Youth Clubs & National Service Scheme Affiliated Institutions. The Department of Youth Affairs has set a target of collecting and disposing of 1 crore kg plastic waste through Swachh Bharat 2022.
The objectives of the Swachh Bharat 2022 programme are to organize cleaning of public spaces and households across all the districts of the country from 01st October to 31st October 2022, involve all segments of society, Government organizations including PRIs and Non- Government Organizations, to instil awareness and feeling of pride among citizens to keep their surroundings clean and waste free. Along with this campaign will give mantra of “Swachch Kaal: Amrit Kaal” and make this program a People’s Movement through Jan Bhagidari.