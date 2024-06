Bhubaneswar: Anu Garg & CS Kumar from Odisha cadre are among seven IAS officers empaneled for holding posts at the Government of India. Garg is currently serving as development commissioner with Government of Odisha.

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved empanelment of Chandra Sekhar Kumar to hold Secy-equivalent post at the Centre. 1992-batch Odisha-cadre IAS CS Kumar is currently posted in Govt of India.