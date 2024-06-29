IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Several Odisha Districts

A Low-Pressure area has formed off Odisha’s north coast due to a cyclonic circulation in the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal, moving northwestward, IMD reported. Heavy rainfall has affected multiple districts, prompting a yellow warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Sundargarh. Squally weather with gusts up to 50 kmph is expected off Odisha’s coast until June 30. Fishermen are advised against venturing into the sea.
Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.
