Another 2,775 Covid patients recovered in Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,775 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged in Odisha . The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 2,35,763.

500 from Khordha

189 from Nuapada

183 from Cuttack

148 from Bargarh

136 from Kendrapara

123 from Anugul

117 from Jajapur

114 from Bhadrak

105 from Sambalpur

100 from Mayurbhanj

89 from Bolangir

79 from Keonjhar

73 from Nabarangpur

71 from Sundargarh

70 from Malkangiri

69 from Dhenkanal

67 from Baleswar

58 from Jagatsinghpur

48 from Kandhamal

47 from Sonepur

46 from Rayagada

43 from Puri

39 from Jharsuguda

39 from Kalahandi

35 from Koraput

30 from Nayagarh

23 from Ganjam

20 from Deogarh

7 from Boudh

7 from Gajapati

100 from State Pool

