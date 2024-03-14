Amit Shah Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone for Multiple Development Projects in Ahmedabad via Video Conferencing

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority, and Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited through a video conference. Several dignitaries, including the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, were present during the event.

On this occasion, Shri Amit Shah said that today, in all three Lok Sabha constituencies of Ahmedabad city, the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremonies have been conducted for around 63 development projects totaling more than 3,000 crore rupees. He mentioned that in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, 27 projects costing 1800 crore rupees, in the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency, 25 projects costing 1040 crore rupees, and in the Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency, 11 projects costing 168 crore rupees have been inaugurated and laid the foundation stones.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the development journey initiated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Gujarat is spreading across the entire country. In the past few years, such development has occurred in Gujarat that every individual can feel. Shri Shah mentioned that today, the dream of owning a home has been fulfilled for nearly two thousand people in Hebatpur, Gota, and Thaltej. Additionally, inauguration ceremonies have been held for underpasses, bridges over canals, anganwadi buildings, water purification plants, and over bridges on Ring Road. He said that in the suburb area of Gandhinagar, around 40 municipal schools have been transformed into smart schools, where children from poor families study. Along with the transformation of these 40 schools into smart schools, every school in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency has become modern and smart. Efforts have been made to modernize the education facilities for thousands of children.

Shri Amit Shah stated that today, various infrastructure-related works spanning up to a total of nine kilometers, including the Indira Bridge from Sadar Bazaar and from the Torrent Power Station to the Indira Bridge, are being completed by the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited. He mentioned that work is also underway for health ATMs and primary schools everywhere. Additionally, work is ongoing to build an over-bridge at the Panjarapole junction in the western part of Ahmedabad city and for the beautification of Chandola Lake in the Danilimda ward in the southern zone.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation remarked that in the past, During earlier governments, Bhoomi Pujan of the projects would take place but then the work would stall, however, this is not the case anymore. Shri Shah mentioned that in the last five years as a Member of Parliament, out of all the projects he inaugurated, 91 percent of them have been completed and inaugurated.

Shri Amit Shah said that when Shri Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he had mentioned several projects in his manifesto that had been pending for almost 50-75 years. Previously, opposition parties would always mock our promise to build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi not only performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya but also consecrated the idol of Lord Shri Ram and undertook the task of opening the temple for millions of people.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that whether it’s implementing ‘One Rank, One Pension’ or removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has shown that he can accomplish seemingly impossible tasks. Along with this, initiatives such as providing free grains to 80 crore poor, constructing toilets for 12 crore poor, providing housing for 4 crore people, giving LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme to more than 10 crore poor, providing piped water to 14 crore households, and initiating the direct transfer of ₹6,000 annually to the bank accounts of 11 crore farmers have started. He mentioned that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has made the entire country secure and prosperous and has laid a strong foundation for education for the citizens of the future by introducing the New Education Policy.