Ambuja Cements’ Gare Palma Mines Clinches 11 Awards at Mine Safety Fortnight Celebrations

Mumbai : Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, is elated to announce the achievements of its Gare Palma Mines that has demonstrated outstanding commitment to safety. It has received a total of 11 awards for its exceptional allegiance to safety, operational finesse, and expertise across diverse mining domains. This prestigious recognition unfolded at the Annual Mine Safety Fortnight and Interregional First Aid Competition, which was organized by SECL in Bilaspur.



The awards spanned across multiple categories, notably the Underground – Group A segment. Gare Palma Coal Mines clinched two illustrious first-place accolades: one for ‘General Safety Consciousness and Safety Performance’ and the other for ‘Illumination’, which is a testament to their unwavering commitment to upholding rigorous safety standards beneath the surface. In the Opencast – Group D segment, it secured two more coveted first-place honors, showcasing exceptional prowess in ‘Mine Working’ and ‘Dump Management and Reclamation’. The third-place triumph in the ‘Best Hiring Operations Equipment Operator’ category further underscored the dedication towards responsible and secure equipment management.



In the First Aid category, it etched a tale of exceptional triumphs, with Ankur Kumar honored as the ‘Best Captain’ and Udal Kumar acclaimed as the ‘Best Member’. The collective efforts were rewarded with the title of ‘Overall Runner-ups’, reflecting their adeptness and preparedness in handling critical first-aid scenarios. Continuing the march of excellence, the Trade Test segment unveiled further accolades for the mines with Birendra Vishwakarma securing the premier position as the ‘Best Excavator Operator’. While Uday Oraon clinched the coveted top spot as the ‘Best Belt Fitter’, Anil Kumar Kurrey achieved the second spot recognition as the ‘Best LHD Operator’.



Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said, “In a world where safety is paramount, we take immense pride in Ambuja Cements’ resounding success at the Annual Mine Safety Fortnight and Interregional First Aid Competition. This indeed is a proud moment for us, as I extend my congratulations to the winners who have raised the safety standards with the highest level of controls to ensure the safety of all our employees and the community at large.”



A prestigious recognition, the Annual Safety Fortnight Award Ceremony stands as a powerful testament to the unyielding commitment of mines and industries in nurturing a secure and responsible workplace. Ambuja Cements extends its heartfelt commendation to every participant and winner’s contribution to elevating safety benchmarks across the mining sector. Embodying this ethos, the brand stands steadfast in its pledge to mine safety, as evidenced by its remarkable achievements this year.

