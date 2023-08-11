AM/NS India provides relief to flood-hit villages in Jagatsinghpur district

Paradeep: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) extended its support to the district administration of Kujang block, Jagatsinghpur to deliver relief materials to the flood-affected villages. The floods in Kujang block have badly affected the people, cattle, and property.

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility, AM/NS India handed over the relief material to Mr. Soumyashree Panigrahi, Block Development Officer, Kujang in presence of Mr. Gyanananda Nayak, Additional Block Development Officer and Mr. Basant Kumar Swain, Accounts Officer, Kujang Block. The material provided included biscuit packets, baby food and sanitary napkins to meet the immediate requirements of the people. Additionally, the company also supported the administration by providing cattle feed to mitigate the shortage of food supplies to the animals.

Welcoming the goodwill gesture of AM/NS India, Mr. Soumyashree Panigrahi said this will assist the government’s efforts in delivering timely relief material to the most affected people.

Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, Head CSR, AM/NS India said, “We stand by the affected families and will extend all possible help to the district administration for rehabilitation of the villagers.”