Alumni a source of inspiration to new students: Jagat Prakash Nadda

New Delhi : Alumni of any institution are the source of inspiration to new students as their achievements and accomplishments set an example for everyone to imitate. This was stated by the Member of Parliament and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda while addressing the ‘Alumni Meet-2022’ of Himachal Pradesh University held at the University campus here today.

Jagat Prakash Nadda said that the alumni meet was an exceptional occasion to reinforce the bonds of alumni with their alma mater, where they can share their memories, experiences and accomplishments. He said that he also has very sweet memories of his days as a student of this University. He said that the University started its journey with 11 departments and today it has 44 departments. He said that spread in over 245 bigha land, this University was today considered as one of the best Universities of the country. He said that it was his proud privilege that he has also been part of 53 years of glorious history of this University.

The National BJP President also remembered his teachers and fellow students and shared his experiences and memories in the University. He said that it was an arduous task to stand and perform on this stage of the University. He said that this University was the pulse of State politics. He also shared his experiences as students’ leader with Rakesh Singha. He said that the University taught him that self-existence was only possible with co-existence. He said that he got the opportunity to work in several Universities, but the Himachal Pradesh University has its unique feature and character.

Jagat Prakash Nadda said that the environment of Himachal Pradesh University was very conducive for studies. He said that other than studies, the University also offered a lot of opportunities in the field of sports, theatre, politics etc. He said that dedication, honesty and perseverance were the main components for achieving success. He said that for attaining success, one has to be honest in his efforts and believe in unity. He said that it becomes our duty to learn in the University and give back to society.

The BJP National President urged the students to set their goal and try to identify the talent hidden in them. He said that one must utilize the talent for the larger interest of the society. He said that with honest efforts no one can deprive us from attaining success. He advised the students that success can only be achieved through hardwork and dedication.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the event said that student days were the best days in one’s life. He said that he started his political career from Vallabh Degree College Mandi, and now he was representing his area for the fifth time. He said that the Alumni Bhawan, foundation stone of which was laid today, must be constructed in a befitting manner so as it not only becomes a facility for the old students but also a treasure house of old memories of University days.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the University during the last 53 years has had great achievements and has been accredited as an ‘A’ grade university. This University is now committed to achieve the target of A+ grade. He said that the biggest challenge before the University was to effectively implement National Education Policy. He said that the University was also striving hard to achieve and excel in the field of sports and other co-curricular activities.

Earlier, the National BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of Alumni Building to be constructed at a cost of Rs 8.95 crore. They also released a Souvenir ‘Summerhill Panorama’ and ‘Alumni Web portal’ on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor Himachal Pradesh University Prof. Sat Prakash Bansal while welcoming BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and alumni to this historical event said that this was an historic decision not only for the alumni but also for the University to honour its old students who have excelled in different fields.

Padam Bhushan awardee noted film actor Anupam Kher said that this small-town Shimla taught him to dream and dream big. While nostalgically remembering his college days, he said that one who can dream can achieve and the only thing required was faith in self and respect towards parents and the nation.

MLA Rakesh Singha and MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also shared their experiences of their student days, particularly their days spent in the University.

President Alumni Association Prof. P.K. Ahluwalia presented a vote of thanks.

BJP National BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Padam Bhushan awardee noted film actor Amupam Kher and Padam Shree awardee Director AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria, were honoured with ‘Alumni of the Year’ award.

Padam Shree awardee Director AIIMS Dr. Randeep Guleria thanked the University Authorities for honouring him with this distinguished award. He also shared his days spent in the Indira Gandhi Medical College thirty years back.

