Alliance Air launches Environment Management System on the occasion of World Environment Day 2021

New Delhi: Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India has always been proactive when it comes to the cause of conservation and restoration of Environment. On the occasion of World Environment Day on 5th June 2021, Mrs.Harpreet A De Singh, CEO, Alliance Air launched Environment Management System in the airline & committed to address all environment issues with particular regard to preserving and protecting the environment. Through its “Environment Management System”, Alliance Air will abide by all applicable laws and regulations and continually improve environment management practices and exceed the requirements by periodically reviewing our policy and improving our environmental related performance.

