UN Environment praised Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art on World Environment Day 

Puri: UN Environment Programme (UNEP) praised a sand sculpture created by Padma Shri awarded international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik to celebrate World Environment Day on Saturday.

Pattnaik has created a 8ft high and UNEP tweeted an image of the sand art on Puri beach in Odisha with a message of “Reimagine, Recreate and Restore”, and wrote, “Thank you international sand artist @sudarsansand for this beautiful contribution to #GenerationRestoration”.

The UNEP has also shared the sand art in all their social media accounts like Facebook, Instagram.

It is very honoured for me to get appreciation from UNEP .

In his sand art, Pattnaik has also given message that with safe environment, people can lead a healthy life. Every year we are trying to spread awareness on environment through our sand sculpture.