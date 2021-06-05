Bhubaneswar: The Sustainable use of Natural and Social Resources (CSNR), Civil Society Forum on Human Rights (CSFHR) and Jana Swasthya Abhijan (JSA) are jointly organised a state-level Webinar on “Covid-19 Second Wave Management and Safeguards – Challenges before Human Rights Defenders”. In the webinar from all-over Odisha 100 above participants from many social organisations, activists and individuals were participated. In this background, Human rights defenders across the state are on the frontline during this pandemic. As they play a leadership role from the micro to the macro levels in defending the rights of the marginalized. It is noticed that many human rights defenders are being succumbed to the virus attack. So, the objective of the webinar is to understand the Second Wave COVID19 crisis, challenges before HRDs, and expected roles and responsibilities to support the communities to prepare, respond and recover from the crisis.

Dr. Madan Padhan ,MBBS ,Additional Director of Health Services, Boudh district,Odisha as chief specker & Mr. Gouranga Mohapatra ,convenor of Jana Swathya Abhijan present as expert .These experts deliberated in detail on spread of Corona virus, present health scenario, Do’s and Don’ts with precautionary measures and remedial course & social acceptance & stigma during on covid. During the Q&A sessions, many participants from different parts of the state raised their concerns which were elaborately addressed by Dr.Madan Padhan and Mr. Gouranga Mohapatra. All staffs of CSNR, CSFHR were participated in this webinar. The meeting was moderated by Mr Chandranath Dani .