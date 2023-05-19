ALLEN Career Institute Announces TALLENTEX 2024, Offering 1.25 Crore Cash Prize and 250 Crore Scholarship

Bhubaneswar, May 18, 2023: Allen Career Institute Private Limited (“Allen Career Institute” or “Allen”), India’s pioneering education company has announced the 10th edition of its Tallentex exam for 2024. Tallentex is a platform for students from classes V to X to showcase their talents and achieve their dreams by providing them with a concession in coaching fees. The launch of the website www.tallentex.com has already seen students from across the country apply for the exam, with the first deadline for applications being June 30th, 2023.

The exam will be held offline in a single stage, with zone-wise exams scheduled for October 29th and November 5th, 2023. Scholarship up to Rs 250 crore will be given based on national and state rankings, and a separate Competitive Success Index will be issued to each student, which will provide them with an idea of their national ranking had they appeared in exams like JEE, NEET, CA, and CS. Additionally, scholarships and cash prizes worth up to Rs 1.25 crore will be awarded based on merit, providing valuable support for student’s career development.

The announcement of Tallentex 2024 was made alongside the release of a booklet, website, and poster, with Dr. Govind Maheshwari, Mr. Rajesh Maheshwari, Dr. Naveen Maheshwari & Dr. Brajesh Maheshwari, Directors of Allen Career Institute Pvt Ltd, present at the program.

Speaking about Tallentex, Dr. Brajesh Maheshwari, Chairman of Allen Career Institute Pvt Ltd, said, “Tallentex is a significant platform for identifying and promoting talented students across the country. Through this competition, students can test their academic abilities through healthy competition with thousands of peers.”

According to Pankaj Aggarwal, National Head of Tallentex, “Students who have already enrolled in Allen’s classroom course are also eligible to appear in the exam. Interested students can register for the exam by visiting the website www.tallentex.com or by filling out an offline form at their nearest Allen center. Free practice papers will be available on the website to help students prepare for the

exam. The exam will be based on the NCERT syllabus and will consist of multiple-choice and integer-type questions from Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology, and Logical Mental Ability.” Allen Tallentex is the largest National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) and Olympiad-level

examination in the country. The exam provides students with an opportunity to assess their academic excellence and to prepare themselves for national-level exams. The result of the examination and prize distribution will be announced in the month of November in the form of a

success power session.