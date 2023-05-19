HMD Global announces Nokia 105 (2023) and Nokia 106 4G with Inbuilt UPI 123PAY for Seamless Digital Transactions

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces additions to its market-leading feature phone portfolio with the new Nokia 105 2023 and Nokia 106. These phones come with an inbuilt UPI 123PAY functionality, combining the trusted reliability of Nokia phones with the convenience and accessibility of UPI, enabling users to securely and seamlessly perform digital transactions even without a smartphone.

UPI 123PAY is NPCI’s instant payment system for feature phone users who can use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment service in a safe and secure manner. Through UPI 123PAY, feature phone users will be able to undertake a host of transactions based on four technology alternatives such as calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach and proximity sound-based payments. Featuring incredible battery life, simplicity and accessible price points, both phones offer the

reassurance and reliability expected from a Nokia phone. Ravi Kunwar, VP- India & APAC, HMD Global added “We are excited to launch the market-leading feature phones, Nokia 105 2023 and Nokia 106 4G, more relevant than ever with the introduction of UPI feature. Through the introduction of UPI feature in our feature phones, we aim to empower feature phone users with the ability to perform secure, convenient digital transactions with ease and move ahead with the times. By bringing UPI to our beloved feature phones, Nokia 105 and Nokia 106

4G, we strive to bridge the digital divide and enable financial access for all” Ms. Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI said, “We are excited to associate with HMD Global in bringing UPI 123PAY functionality to Nokia feature phones. This partnership allows us to extend

the convenience and accessibility of UPI to more users, enabling secure and seamless digital transactions on affordable devices. We believe that empowering feature phone users with UPI capabilities will contribute to provide more users with the ease and convenience of using UPI and encourage the adoption of digital financial services.”

Beerud Sheth, Founder and CEO, Gupshup said, “For true financial inclusion to become a reality, payments and commerce have to come together. While this was available for smartphone users, a vast swathe of the feature phone customers were aloof from the transformative power of mobile payments. With our UPI solution for feature phones, we are proud to have built something that brings inclusive finance closer to people, empowering them along the way. We are glad to receive NPCI’s support for this initiative and work alongside Nokia mobiles to make digital payments and UPI even more ubiquitous.”

Designed to Keep You Connected Nokia 106 4G has undergone rigorous durability testing to withstand even the toughest environments, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity no matter the circumstances. The carefully considered spacing between each button on the keymat, makes it easy to dial and text, even in the dark. IPS display technology brings clearer views with better viewing angles and colour reproduction no matter if you’re texting, browsing or gaming.



Internal Enhanced User Experience and Improved Audio

Nokia 105’s ergonomic design and compact shape are specially moulded to feel great in the hand and

easily slip into your pocket when you’re on the go.

Battery for Days

Nokia 105 is equipped with an upgraded 1000 mAh battery, 25% larger than its predecessor,

providing extended standby time and allowing for uninterrupted conversations from sunrise to

sunset.

Whereas, Nokia 106 4G has an increased 1450 mAh battery and delivers hours of talk time. Users

can rely on the Nokia 106 4G to stay connected for weeks in standby mode, ensuring their

communication needs are met without worrying about frequent recharging.

Entertainment and Functionality

Nokia 105 and 106 4G comes loaded with features designed to keep users entertained and

productive. It offers a wireless FM radio, allowing users to listen to their favourite stations without

the need for a headset. Additionally, Nokia 106 4G has in-built MP3 player, enabling users to bring

their playlists wherever they go.

Built to Last

Nokia understands the importance of durability, and each Nokia phone is meticulously tested to

ensure it can withstand the challenges of daily use. The Nokia 105 and Nokia 106 are no exception,

built with passion and designed to deliver exceptional performance even in the most demanding

situations.

Pricing and Availability

Nokia 105 and Nokia 106 4G will be available in India starting from 18 th May priced at Rs. 1299 & Rs.

2199 respectively. The Nokia 105 will be offered in Charcoal, Cyan & Red color whereas Nokia 106

4G would be available in Charcoal & Blue Color.