Adani Vidya Mandir, Ahmedabad & UNICEF collaborate for educational initiative

In a one-of-its-kind collaboration, Adani Vidya Mandir, Ahmedabad (AVMA) is joining hands with UNICEF to roll out the ‘UNICEF on Campus Knowledge Initiative’ for all the school students from June to December 2023. It is being implemented by the UNICEF office of Gujarat and the collaboration letters were signed this morning at the AVMA campus. Run by the Adani Foundation, AVMA provides free education to underprivileged students, through a system that is the perfect blend of modern technology and traditional values, as well as complementary support in the form of daily nutritious meals, books, transportation facilities and uniforms. The ‘UNICEF on Campus Knowledge Initiative’ will create platforms and opportunities for the students to increase their awareness about child rights as articulated in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and priority areas such as climate action, life skills, body positivity and self-esteem,

nutrition, anaemia, online safety, financial literacy, ending violence against children, among others.

“Adani Vidya Mandir (Ahmedabad), managed by the Adani Foundation, is pleased to collaborate with UNICEF and curate this immersive learning experience for its students. Through the multitude of interactive sessions and speaking opportunities, our children will get great exposure to develop themselves as aware and responsible citizens,” says Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation.

Mrs. Shilin Adani, Trustee, Adani Foundation congratulated AVMA team for being the first private school in Gujarat to collaborate with UNICEF. This collaboration will contribute to creating a unique model in Gujarat, furthering the cause of quality-cum-holistic education. The various programmes under this initiative are set to be organized with Elixir Foundation and other partner organizations.

“UNICEF is delighted to roll out the ‘UNICEF on Campus Knowledge Initiative’ in the Adani Vidya Mandir (AVM), Ahmedabad a 100% cost free school for children in most need. It is a unique model focused on the development & participation of children aligned to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child & the RTE Act guaranteeing access to quality education for all children. This initiative aims to create platforms & opportunities for children to increase their awareness about child rights, engage them in strategic campaigns & amplify their voices. I congratulate Dr Priti Adani and Mrs Shilin Adani for their leadership, commitment and vision to ensure quality education for children in Adani Vidya Mandir,” says

Prasanta Dash, Chief – Gujarat Field Office, UNICEF. The initiative aims to engage children through innovative and strategic digital and on-ground campaigns and initiatives, capacity building sessions as well as lecture series/talks with young leaders and influencers. The goal is to identify young champions and amplify their voices through on-ground and online activations and channels. UNICEF and AVMA will analyze the impact of this collaboration at the end of the year and consequentially, may agree to extend and expand this collaboration for the coming

years.