All-New CRETA Completes One Year Over 1.21 Lakh Units Sold in India Since Launch in 2020

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), country’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception today announced the completion of one year since launch of the all-new CRETA that has received exceptional love and admiration from Indian Customers. Riding high on the blockbuster success it has achieved, all-new CRETA has recorded over 1.21 lakh unit sales in India since launch in a short span of 1 year, thereby becoming a clear leader in the Indian SUV space.

Commenting on the remarkable achievement, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “All-new CRETA has set new benchmarks in the Indian Auto Industry and has become the most loved SUV in India taking the pole position month after month in this highly competitive SUV space. This exemplary feat is a testimony of Hyundai’s manufacturing excellence and class leading features that we offer to our discerning customers. As we move ahead, I am confident that our smart Indian customers will continue to choose Hyundai cars that are redefining benchmarks across segments.”

All-new CRETA has spearheaded Hyundai’s SUV leadership in India in CY 2020. Launched in 2015, Hyundai CRETA has become a household name with over 5.8 lakh units sold in the domestic market so far. Additionally, Hyundai has also continued to bolster the ‘Make in India’ initiative with an export of over 2.16 lakh units of CRETA from India.

All-new CRETA comes equipped with a host of Smart Technology features ranging from Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold to Paddle Shifters that offer a sporty and fun-to-drive experience. Segment leading features such as Ventilated Front Seats offer added comfort in hot Indian weather conditions, along with added smart convenience functions like Driver Rear View Monitor and Smartphone Wireless Charger. Customers across India continue to make the smartest choice, opting for the feature rich package of all-new CRETA. Over 51 % customers have opted for higher spec SX & SX(O) trims of the all-new CRETA.

With its advanced powertrain options, all-new CRETA continues to offer customers the ultimate performance and efficiency. Over 60 % of all-new CRETA sales comes from models with the 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 engine, while over 20 % sales contribution emerges from automatic powertrain options of all-new CRETA that is powered by BS6 engines – 1.5 l MPi Petrol (6MT/ IVT), 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel (6MT/ 6AT) and Powerful 1.4 l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol (7DCT).